Lady Pelicans basketball squad active during summer break

A solid showing in summer practices and a strong presence of seniors gives Port Allen girls basketball coach Kim Cox a lot of optimism for her program this fall.

The Lady Pelicans embarked on summer training camps at LSU and University of New Orleans and have stayed busy in workout drills during the time out of school.

“We’ve worked really hard this summer,” Cox said. “I’m hoping that the time the incoming freshmen have had with our seniors will make a difference when we start our season this fall.”

The upcoming season will bring the Lady Pelicans the most seniors Cox has had on the team as she heads into her third year as head coach.

Port Allen lost two starters from last season, but Chelsea Wheeler, Jordyn Mitchell, Alyssa Wheeler and Alyssa Springer are among the returning starters who will head into their senior year.

“I really think the leadership will help,” Cox said. “We have some incoming players who are going into the season without much experience, but hopefully the seniors will help them adjust to the system.”

Springer, a point guard who was the top scorer last season, is making a comeback after suffering a knee injury just before the start of the district slate last season.

The upcoming season will mark the first time in more than 10 years that the Lady Pelicans competed in Class 2A.

Some believe the move of the smallest 3A school in the area to being one of the largest 2As in the area will benefit Port Allen.

Cox is not so quick to say the next season will be a smooth ride. Competition could be every bit as tough, she said.

“You have Dunham, Episcopal, Capitol and Istrouma, which is reopening this year,” she said. “Those are all viable threats and could make this a very competitive district this fall. Classification doesn’t make a difference here.”

In the meantime, the Lady Pelicans will continue their run in the pre-season workouts. They will get some additional guidance on the strength and conditioning through the help of coach Brian Bizette, who is no stranger to workout regiments thanks to his work in the school’s powerlifting program.

