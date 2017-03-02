Lady Pelicans go two-for-four

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Port Allen Lady Pelicans chalked their first win over the season last week in an 11-0 win over Eunice in non-district action.

Alexis Perkins powered the visiting Lady Pelicans with an in-park homer and a triple. She tallied four RBIs for PAHS.

Teammate Kailee Saizon chalked two RBIs and Jamie Perkins notched one. Diamond Davenport belted a triple for Port Allen.

Defensively, Shaina Bonaventure had a double play at second and first.

Starting pitcher Laura Morgan had one strikeout. Alexis Perkins had one strike out.

The win came one day after an opening-game loss to Livonia, in which Jamie Perkins had a triple and Alexis Perkins smacked a one-run double. Kailee Saizon posted two doubles and two RBIs. Alexis Leonard, Diamond Davenport and Laura Morgan each had one RBI.

Shelby Reed had a double play at short stop and second, while Shaina Bonaventure also engineered a double play.

Sophomore starting pitcher Laura Morgan struck out two, while Alexis Perkins closed out for PAHS with one strkikeout.

They lost the following game to St. James, 11-1, on Feb. 23, but made up with a 14-4 win against Slaughter Community Charter on Feb. 27.

The Lady Pelicans travel Friday, March 3 to Kentwood for non-district action against Jewel Sumner. Opening pitch is 5 p.m.

PAHS visits Episcopal March 7 for a 5 p.m. non-district ballgame.