Lady Pelicans softball team keeping busy

The season ended in April for the Port Allen girls softball team, but the Lady Pelicans have taken advantage of the summer break to keep their skills intact.

PAHS has had workouts throughout the summer, both for strength and conditioning, as well as focus on drills.

“‘We’re doing well, working with our pitchers and trying to find a catcher,” head coach Alisha Fairchild said. “Our girls are working hard and trying to build on what we did last season.”

The Lady Pelicans hope to build on a season in which they landed a playoff spot, although it ended in short order to Class 3A in a 14-0 loss to state semifinalist Lutcher, whose season ended in loss to North Vermillion, which defeated Brusly in a classic battle for the state championship.

Port Allen battled the runner-up Lady Panthers and District IV Select semifinalist Catholic-Pointe Coupee – itself, a two-time state champion – in scrimmages this summer.

Both games proved tough for the predominately young, up-and-coming Lady Pelicans, but it’s the type of competition PAHS needs to face if it wants to improve, Fairchild said.

“You only get better if you play better teams,” she said. “We’ll be in Class 2A next year, and while it will have some good teams, both of those schools can outplay opponents in any classification.”

Weather has posed its own share of adversity for the Lady Pelicans, who have occasionally had to move practice to the Port Allen Middle School Gymnasium.

The Lady Pelicans will put the gear aside until August when players return to school, at which time team members will resume workouts for the season. Practices for the 2018 season will start in January.

