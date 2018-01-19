Lady Pels gear for district action

Staff Report

The tournaments and non-district games are behind them, and now the Port Allen Lady Pelicans are looking to a bigger test. PAHS (9-9) kicks off its District 7-2A run on Friday when they host Capitol, a team that has struggled in the non-district run, but it’s a whole different scenario in district, Lady Pelican coach Kim Cox said.

“We’re taking every game one at a time, and prepare Capitol like any other team,” she said. “Even though Capitol does not have a win yet, they’re going to do everything they can to get that first victory, and that’s going to be the same approach for us.”

The Lady Pels will follow on Jan. 23 against The Church Academy, a tougher foe which will put PAHS to the test, she said.

“They’re a very formidable opponent, and that game is going to say a lot about where we go in this district race,” Cox said.

Port Allen goes into the district run after a 47-30 win over cross-parish foe Brusly and a 49-47 victory against Baker.

“The Brusly game was a great atmosphere and a great experience for the kids,” Cox said. “It felt like a playoff game.”

The Lady Pelicans were set to battle French Settlement on Tuesday, Jan. 16, but icy conditions forced a postponement of the game.