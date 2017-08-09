Lady Pels go 2-2 at Baton Rouge High

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Plenty of work remains before the start of the season, but a multi-team scrimmage at Baton Rouge High gave the Port Allen High volleyball team reason to feel optimistic.

The Lady Pelicans defeated Christian Life, split with Lee High and lost to BRHS in action last week.

It’s a 2-2 showing, but interim coach Tara Beth Hollins said the team needs to keep the bar high.

“I was encouraged by what I saw because we showed some improvement, even though we’re not consistent with communication and we have to work with defense,” she said. “It’s still better than what I had seen a few weeks ago.

“The plan is to hit the weight room, so we can keep strong matches and come in and drill, drill, drill and improve in communication,” Hollins said. “In the tournament, we came out communicating and [then] we went silent, and in a sport like volleyball, you can’t be effective at all that way.”

Hollins was encouraged by the showings from senior setter Amber Murphy, whom she said has set “right on the mark,” while fellow upperclassman Brianna Smith has done well serving to different positions.

“They’re putting in good effort,” Hollins said.

No scrimmages are on the slate before the Westside Jamboree, slated for Aug. 22 at Brusly High School.