Lady Pels hope to build on 2016’s success

One year after the Port Allen Lady Pelicans reached the Class 3A softball playoffs, they want to make another run to the post-season dance.

The Lady Pelicans open regular season action at 4 p.m. Feb. 20 at Livonia and travel to Eunice the following day.

A roster with five seniors comes to the fold for PAHS, which reached the first round of Class 3A playoffs before they lost to eventual quarterfinalist Iota.

PAHS finished its 2016 slate 16-12 under Coach Alisha Fairchild.

Two starters are out with injuries as the Lady Pels move into the season, and seasonal illness.

“I have no clue what’s going to come of the season,” Fairchild said. “I made it a point that this year, we were going to try to break away from a lot of the regular schedules we had in the past with the same teams we’ve played over and over. We definitely reached out to a lot of teams with established programs that will really challenge us and help us see what we need to get to playoffs and how we can get the home game the first round in playoffs.”

It’s all part of a gamble, Fairchild said.

You take a hard schedule, and then it’s either do or die. You either do great or choke due to injuries during the season.

She has not put in place an established set of starters, choosing instead to let the players earn their spots on the lineup.

“We’ve made great improvements, but there’s so much more we can do. “We’re taking one step at a time, changing the culture and the mindset,” Fairchild said. “The ethic and work pattern come once you work toward establishing a culture in which losses are accepted.

“We want to establish a program in which we have girls who want college scholarships and want to win, and who play for a team rather than themselves,” she said.

The roster consists of Alexis Perkins, Alyssa Ballard, Jamie Perkins, Shina Bonaventure, Shelby Reed, Michelle Davenport, Alexis Leonard, Kailee Saizon, Samantha Wycoski, Kennedi Johnson, Diamond Davenport, Laura Morgan, Anna Baskin and Kristine Ford.