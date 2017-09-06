Lady Pels softball tourney: A good time for a good cause

Staff Report

Folks from West Baton Rouge and other parishes came aboard with members of the Port Allen­­­­­­ High School alumni for a good time and a great cause.

The PAHS softball team hosted two days of events to help raise funds for the program Aug. 18 and 19 at Rivault Park. The festivities included a Home Run Derby on the opening night and a full day of softball games.

The event may have been short in the number of teams – six instead of 10 – but it did not take away from the festive mood of the event, said Port Allen head softball coach Alisha Butler Fairchild, who spearheaded the tournament.

“It was successful for a first year of taking it over from the alumni association,” she said. “Our biggest thing when we took over the tournament was to make sure the alumni would enjoy and want to revisit next year,

“This year, we wanted to put the event on for the alumni association, let them enjoy it and let the players do their thing,” Fairchild said.

The event included alumni and faculty members who came to support the fundraiser, along with members of the business community from Port Allen and Plaquemine.

“We all enjoyed it, and every one of the girls on our team showed up,” Fairchild said. “I was very happy to see how dedicated our girls were to this event.”

Peyton Olinde, along with parents Ryan and Michelle Olinde, led the winning team “The Swamp Donkeys,” while Alumni Team 2004 – members of that year’s graduating class – placed second.

Faculty and staff who participated in the event included principal James Jackson, athletic director John Williams, secretary Shelly Hudson, teacher/coaches Alisha Butler Fairchild, Michael Comeau, Barrett Montagnino, Jared Breaux, Matthew Clark (guest deejay for the event), former assistant principal Lindsey Spence, Dean of Students Carlos Young and Antoine Washington

The players took turns working the concession stand, participating in games and shagging balls for the home run derby.

“Our junior moms worked all day at the event Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Fairchild said. “They were awesome.”

Proceeds from the event will go toward purchase of new bats and other equipment for the team.

“Money doesn’t go a long way when it comes to running a softball program, but we do the best we can to make sure our girls have everything they need to succeed,” Fairchild said.

Pictured above: Lady Pelicans softball alumna maintain the concession stand at Rivault Park in Port Allen.

-Photo courtesy of Alisha Butler Fairchild