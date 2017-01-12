Lady pels weather the district storm

Staff Report

It’s been a tough ride thus far for the Port Allen Lady Pelicans, but head coach Kim Cox said she sees signs of hope on the squad.

After a 4-12 start which included lopsided losses of 65-26 against Parkview Baptist and 72-32 to University High – both state-ranked squads – Cox said she is looking at other aspects of the game.

“We’re definitely making more effort, but we need to improve on our shots,” Cox said. “We missed 12 layups in the first half alone.”

The team has been dealt a double challenge. Aside from a predominately young team, PAHS also plays in a district with several squads ranked in the state Top 25.

Aside from Parkview and University, teams in the district which are catching eyes on the state level include West Feliciana, Donaldsonville, Glen Oaks and Baker.

“It’s like every team is loaded,” Cox said. “The one thing I can say is that everyone is improving, but we have to be competitive.

“It’s hard to get angry because I know they’re working hard,” she said. ‘The effort is there, and they’re learning the game. As long as they’re working hard, I can’t get angry … it’s going to take time.”

The Lady Pelicans travel to Baker on Friday, Jan. 13.