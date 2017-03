Photos of the Lagniappe Dulcimer society festival in Port Allen on March 9 – 11.

The annual festival brought renown dulcimer teachers and performers across the country to Louisiana, including 2010 National Mountain Dulcimer Champion Aaron O’Rourke, teaching traditional, modern and innovative music; Cajun fiddler and mountain dulcimer player from Maine Pam Weeks; and autoharp master from Texas Charles Whitmer.

Photos courtesy Regina Payne