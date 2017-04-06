Large crowds attend 13th Annual Kite Fest Louisiane`

Staff Report

“Kites of all shapes and sizes filled the skies on April 1 & 2, at Kite Fest Louisiané as an estimated crowd of 24,000 attended this popular event,” said Kathy Gautreau, Director of Special Projects & Events for the West Baton Rouge CVB.” “The clear skies, sunny days and good winds attributed to the great crowds,” Gautreau added.

Kite Fest Louisiane kicked-off on Friday, March 31, with Student Day offering an open invitation to all schools, educators and parents to bring their students and children out for a field trip. “We hosted an estimated 1700 students on Friday” says Sharon Boudreaux-Stam, Executive Director of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau. The students were from neighboring parish schools and ranged in age kindergarten to High School. Kite-building, flying instructions from professional flyers, bol races (races with parachutes), face painting, candy drops, inflatables, The Kite Doctor and indoor flying were all available to the delight of the students.” said Sharon Stam Moran.

Saturday and Sunday’s activities included Sport Kite Demonstrations, a Kite Design Competition, Children’s Kite-Making Workshops, Kite Ground and Air Displays, Kite Flying Lessons, as well as Candy Drops, Bol Races for kids, Inflatables and much more. Austin End of the Line, flying 2 line kites and the Northeast Rev Riders flying 4 line Kites, were the featured kite flyers that performed musical ballets in the sky to the delight of the crowd. Saturday night a fantastic Fireworks show and Kite Night fly ended the day’s events. dedicated to a former REV RIDERS team member, Rich Comas, who participated in Kite Fest Louisiane` for many years before his death.

Kite Design winners for Saturday were Bella Bernard of Walker, Sidney Vincent of Esterwood, LA and Malia Edmonds of Zachary. Angelo Soto, of Denham Springs was the 1st Place winner on Sunday.

Sponsors for 2017 included WBRZ-TV, The Advocate, Entergy, WYNK, West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, Lamar Advertising, Louisiana Office of Tourism, ExxonMobil Lubricants, Placid, Republic Services, Blanchards Building Materials, Coastal Bridge and Emco Technologies.