Large number of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement Office reported that nearly 50 percent of its samples tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to office’s Facebook page.

Twenty out of 56 mosquites tested positive.

“This is the largest amount of samples to test positive in one week to date in 2017,” the office stated. “Floodwater mosquitoes are also making their presence felt in some areas of West Baton Rouge Parish due to the constant and substantial rainfall within the last ten days.”

Floodwater mosquitoes are also becoming more prevalent due to persistent rainfall over the last two weeks.

The office reported that it would conduct truck and daytime operations throughout all areas of the parish that tested positive for West Nile beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and in areas with floodwater mosquitoes later in the week.

More information about the parish’s mosquito abatement program can be found on their Facebook page, which is regularly updated.