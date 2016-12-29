Lawrence J. Hebert, Jr. (L.J.) of Palm Desert and Big Bear Lake, California passed away on December 13, 2016. He was born on November 16, 1922 to Lawrence J. Hebert, Sr. and Rita Ann Mouch in Brusly, Louisiana. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Pat) Tonkovich- Hebert, daughters Lee Ann Hampton (Jerry), Laurie Beth Varner (Duane). son Martin Hebert. stepchildren Gene Tonkovich, Heidi Tonkovich-Narvett (Thomas), Holly Tonkovich Brown (Mike); 7 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren. Sisters: Betsy Simpson Gosserand of Port Allen, Louisiana and Marvel Hebert of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by Helen Lee Hebert (wife), sister Beverly Hobbins, brothers Rodney Hebert and Gordon Hebert. Lawrence (L.J.) joined the Air Force in 1942, flew 820’s during the Pacific Campaign of World War II until 1946. He was recalled to active duty in 1952. Promoted to Resident Auditor in Germany Promoted as Deputy Auditor, Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Executive Auditor Norton Air Force Base, California. Retired as Lt. Col. USAF in 1967 and was employed as President, Stockwell & Binney Office supplies stores San Bernardino, California. L.J. ran in the Palm Springs Senior Olympics, was an avid golfer, tennis and racket ball player. He was active with the Exchange Club; Military Officers Association of America; and World Golf Association. Visitation was at Forest Lawn Mortuary, Cathedral City, CA Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 9 am to 12 noon followed with burial at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA. at 2:15 pm.

