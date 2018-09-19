LDEQ to host public hearing on PA Thermaldyne plant

Thermaldyne, an environmental services firm, is set to open its $50-million industrial waste reclamation plant in Port Allen this year.However, it must get approval from state environmental regulators before opening its doors at 2325 North Line Road in Port Allen.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) will host a public hearing on the Draft Site-Specific Feedstock Variance from Classification as a Solid Waste for Thermaldyne, LLC. The Louisiana Environmental Action Network (LEAN) opposes the issuance of a variance for the project, claiming it would lessen the requirements designed to protect human health and the environment.

The new Thermaldyne Plant proposes to be operated as a resource conservation and recovery facility, to reclaim the oil contained in oil-bearing hazardous secondary materials (OBHSM). Several processes will be involved in collecting the oil out of the oily materials.

Thermaldyne’s air and water emissions shall be measured and controlled to meet standards established for the protection of human health and the environment. An innovative separation method, vacuum assisted thermal desorption, will be used to recover oil from refinery tanks and similar materials. The recovered oil will be used to make valuable products such as petroleum hydrocarbon-based fuels, thus reducing the amount of hazardous waste shipped on Louisiana’s highways and deposited in landfills.

LEAN, along with several Louisiana State University professors and West Side residents plan to attend the public hearing to express concerns and opposition to the project. Thermaldyne officials insist the plant is not a hazardous waste incinerator.

The public hearing will be held in the West Baton Rouge Parish Council Chambers on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6:00 p.m. Visit www.thewestsidejournal.com for updates and coverage of the meeting.