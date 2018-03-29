Leaders Against Litter hold their fifth annual cleanup in Brusly

Staff Report

In an effort to educate and involve community leaders in the ongoing battle against the litter problem that plagues our state, the Town of Brusly participated in the fifth annual Leaders Against Litter on March 23rd. The annual statewide event is designed to encourage local leaders to take a stand against litter and vow to support efforts for a litter-free Louisiana.

Local government officials, business and community leaders, including Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes, WBRCOC Executive Director Jamie Hanks, Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful Director Rachel Starnes, Superintendent of Schools Wes Watts and others joined Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful to collect litter and signed a pledge to Stand Up, Speak Up and Pick Up for a litter-free Louisiana.

The Leaders Against Litter event kicked off the Great American Cleanup held in March, April and May. The general public is encouraged to follow the example of the leaders in the West Side community and participate in the Great American Cleanup.