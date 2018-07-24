Learning with Leonardo

Breanna Smith

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Library presents “Visits with Leonardo,” an exhibit exploring the work of the famous fifteenth-century artist and scientist, Leonardo da Vinci this week. Tuesday, July 24 through Friday, July 27 students can learn about Da Vinci’s great mind by exploring a series of presentations and interactive stations in the exhibit. Each of the eight stations represents Leonardo ’s unique and world-changing artistic, scientific, and engineering accomplishments.

“Visits with Leonardo” is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Ages 5 and 6 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so registration and an appointment are required. For more information or to schedule your visit with Leonardo, call 342-7920, Ext. 221.

The “Visits with Leonardo” Exhibit is made possible by a grant awarded the library by the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation.