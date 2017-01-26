Legal battle closes doors at gun club… Sheriff looking for new lease

Quinn Welsch

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Hunter’s Run Gun Club owner Ron Duplessis is hoping to get back into business at the shooting range after a legal battle shut the gate on the club before the new year began.

The club, located at 1365 Northwest Drive, has been closed since the start of the new year after the West Baton Rouge Law Enforcement District decided against renewing its lease with Great International Land Company, the company that leases the public property. Court records show that Sheriff Mike Cazes was considering a proposal from Keith Morris, owner of Sugar West, Inc., but at a lower cost than Great International.

Cazes office first informed Duplessis that it would reopen negotiations for a potential new leasee in a letter signed on Sept. 14 last year. A notice was published in The West Side Journal on Oct. 6 and Great International was the highest bidder, willing to pay $54,000 a year for the lease, or $4,500 a month. Its competitor, Sugar West, offered to pay $42,000, or $3,500 a month (also the rate Hunter’s Run had been originally paying).

Court documents show that the West Baton Rouge Law Enforcement District was prepared to enter a lease with Morris.

Chris Whittaker, an attorney for Cazes, sent a letter to Duplessis on Nov. 23 that the lease was “hereby terminated” and that the club would need to “vacate the leased premises.”

Whittaker told WAFB Channel 9 last week it was all a misunderstanding. The request for proposals was only meant to gauge the interest in the shooting range, he said.

On Dec. 14, Judge Alvin Batiste ruled that a new advertisement be advertised in The West Side Journal

The new request for bids, published just this week (see Pages 8-9), requires a minimum monthly lease of $5,000. They are due by Feb. 16.

Duplessis said he intends to make another bid for the shooting range.

Great International had been on a month-by-month lease with the law enforcement district for some time when the renegotiations began. Duplessis had operated the facility since 2009 and was surprised by what he saw as a sudden change of heart.

“I didn’t think there was an issue with my occupancy. We always had a good relationship [with the Sheriff],” Duplessis said. “I didn’t really worry about renewing the lease. I kinda took it for granted that we’d continue the relationship in that regard.”

The sheriff is required to accept the highest bid or, alternatively, reject all bids.

Cazes said he hasn’t been happy with the upkeep of the property during Duplessis’ lease. The floors, roofs, shooting houses, roads and ditches were in poor condition, he said.

“It’s nothing against Mr. Duplessis, I just want someone to take care of [the facility] who cares about West Baton Rouge,” he said.

But Duplessis said he has improved the gun club’s facilities. He said he rebuilt the clubhouse, a bar and a pro shop while also making it family friendly. Duplessis argued that Hunter’s Run has seen a huge increase in patrons under his leadership, growing from 114 members to several hundred.

“We’ve supported everything you can imagine, every state competition where you can hold a shotgun,” he said. “Gun clubs are really hard to find. This club has taught young people of all walks of life guns safety and responsibility. It’s taught them its’a very useful tool and a dangerous weapon.”

The new request for bids has more specific timeframe for facility upgrades and improvements that will need to be met by the next leasee, Whittaker said.