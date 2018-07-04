LEGO learning

WBR teachers chosen as Master Educators

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Three West Baton Rouge teachers were selected as participants in the first cohort of the US LEGO Education Master Educator program. Amanda Reulet, Lisbon Brown and Rebecca Gerdes were three of the 110 educators from across the nation chosen to participate in the program.

Lisbon Brown is a Math Coach at Lukeville Upper Elementary. Brown uses LEGO tools to challenge youth and empower them to become independent problem-solvers, she told LEGO.

“WBR is proud to have partnered with LEGO and is honored to have such outstanding teachers participating in the Master Educator Program. This is such a valuable resource for our schools and students, said Mary W. Arrasmith, Coordinator of Career & Technical Education for WBR Schools.

Amanda Reulet is also the Media Specialist at Lukeville Upper Elementary and is in the process of incorporating makerspace into her library space. Rebecca Gerdes is a Media Specialist and Librarian at Port Allen Elementary for students in Kindergarten through second grade. Gerdes enjoys the freedom to allow students to learn through exploration, she told LEGO.

“The selected participants embody the LEGO Education mission of enabling success for all students through hands-on learning experiences,” a statement by LEGO said.

Though they aren’t fun to step on or pick up, LEGO Education provides hands-on, playful learning tools that engage every student’s natural curiosity and help them develop the skills and confidence they’ll need in the future.

Through the LEGO program, the West Side teachers will have access to like-minded educators, insider news of special LEGO Education offers and events, and recognition during the program.

“Shining a spotlight on the good work of educators and sharing best practices from classrooms across the country are top priorities for LEGO Education,” said Silver McDonald, head of LEGO Education North America. “It’s why we’re launching the LEGO Education Master Educator program and eagerly awaiting to welcome and start learning from the first cohort of Master Educators.”