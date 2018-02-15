Let’s play ball, Devall

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Baseball fever is spreading in the Devall area and offers a hopeful future for the Port Allen High baseball program. The Devall Middle School Vikings will compete in their first ever baseball tournament on March 2, 2018.

The team formed out of a promise Doyle Magee made to his baseball-loving son. When Magee moved his family back to where he grew up in the Devall area, he promised Logan he would still be able to play baseball. Devall Middle School didn’t have a baseball team, but a promise was a promise.

Principal Laree Taylor and the West Baton Rouge Parish school board approved Magee’s idea for a team. And a promise made became a promise kept.

“All of a sudden everyone has caught baseball fever,” Magee said.

Every Tuesday, Magee, coach Brian and coach Ricky, go to the field and teach the team’s thirteen players the fundamentals of the game.

Thompson said the formation of the Devall Vikings can’t help but benefit Port Allen High as it is the first feeder for the Port Allen High baseball program.

“Kids playing at that stage of development is crucial,” Thompson said. “By high school, many kids have missed the development of fundamental skills and it puts them behind.”

The parents of the thirteen players on the team may not have been “baseball parents” before but they have embraced the title and its many responsibilities, Magee said. Parents are responsible for driving students to practice and organizing a carpool for games and weekend-long tournaments.

Baseball also requires parents to be more financially involved than some sports. Logan plays three positions, all of which require a different glove running around $150.

Uniforms, equipment and baseballs cost money, and because the school did not have a baseball team it didn’t budget for one either. Thanks to fundraisers no player or parents have had to come out of pocket for uniforms or equipment, Magee said.

Magee hopes to incorporate other local schools without baseball teams because if a school does not have a team the students are allowed to join others. Magee hopes to create three or four teams, all while keeping the program free for players and parents. If kids are interested he will figure it out, Magee said.

The team will host another fundraiser luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Erwinville Community Center. It will include a team meet-and-greet, raffle and food.

“These kids are lighting a fire under everyone about baseball and I’m just happy to be a part of it,” Magee said.