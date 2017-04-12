Letter to the Editor:

Northern WBR needs some ‘skin in the game’

A common topic of interest in our small town community is the difference between the north side of the parish and the south side, particularly Port Allen and Brusly. While some may say it’s a healthy rivalry that has allowed our community to thrive, others would say the opposite is true.

I like to say that both sides have great things they bring to the table to make the whole an amazing place to be. However, no one can deny that one side has a key ingredient to success that has made all the difference.

I had the pleasure of working with one of Brusly’s finest, Mr. Tony Clayton, over the past few weeks. He left a lasting impression on me, and I was honored to get to know someone of his caliber. Naturally, my Pelican pride revealed itself, and we got to discussing what needs to happen to level the playing field in our parish. Mr. Clayton’s response was very simple. “Port Allen needs to put some skin in the game.”

I often ask myself what is the most significant difference between Brusly and Port Allen? The answer is always the same: Community involvement. It’s not a surprise to me that Mr. Clayton had the same perspective. With that being said, there are several additional aspects that cannot be ignored when contemplating this debacle. For example, financial support, infrastructure, population density, educational opportunities, etc. All of these play a role in closing the gap.

Ask anyone with some skin in the game at Port Allen High School, and they will tell you that the public perception is all wrong. However, that perception has become our parish’s worst enemy. It has created a lack of community involvement and a divide that prohibits us from reaching our greatest potential as a whole. Mr. Clayton and I agree on something else: The notion that perception is indeed reality.

We have a job to do as residents in this parish and most importantly, as parents and grandparents. That job is to ensure the success of all parts of the West Side for the future generations to come. We do that by “getting some skin in the game.” For example, get involved in your child’s education and extracurricular activies, invest in your community with your time, educate yourself to determine if your perception is truly an accurate one. It takes a village, West Baton Rouge. Mr. Clayton and I, along with many other leaders in our parish, challenge you to be that village.

Respecfully,

Kati Gunter, Port Allen