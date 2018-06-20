Levee top trial

Breanna Smith

The legal battle between the parish and landowners over the five-mile levee top trail is going to trial. Judge Alvin Batiste denied the parish’s attempt at having the case thrown out in a hearing on Monday, June 18. The trial is scheduled for Friday, August 17.

Landowners argue the statute revised in 1999, which gives levee boards the authority to pave bike path and walking trails, is unconstitutional. John Crawford, the attorney representing the landowners, argued it violates the Louisiana Constitution and 14th amendment of the United States Constitution. The levee is landowners’ private property, except for the narrow top portion, which is a legal servitude. Under the servitude, property owners may not hinder access to the levee for the making and repairing of levees, roads, and other public or common works.

This suit questions the ambiguity of “other public or common works” in Civil Code 665 and the legality of the statute which clarifies it as bicycle and walking paths. This suit also brings into question whether or not landowners may prevent public access to the levee. In 1999, the Louisiana Legislature clarified the phrase “public or common works” with the statute landowners claim is unconstitutional.

Crawford argued the law does not merely clarify the use of the servitude but expands it to include a recreational servitude, impairing the vested rights of landowners. Landowners had their vested rights taken when they were threatened with arrest and removed from their property by the temporary restraining order Judge Batiste imposed last year, Crawford said. Tony Clayton, an attorney hired as special counsel for the parish, argued the statute does not expand the legal servitude and landowners are not facing any loss from the public use of the servitude for recreation. The West Baton Rouge Heritage Trailway is for the good of the general public, a benefit of taxpayers and safe, Clayton said. The construction and use of the trail in no way restricts the use of the property by landowners, Judge Batiste said in his final remarks.

The Atchafalaya Basin Levee District gave its state-mandated authority to construct a trailway to West Baton Rouge Parish after Judge Batiste said it would be necessary to proceed in litigation. The levee board has not taken its eyes off of the case, though. Legal counsel for the board, attorney Nicholas Rockforte, attended the hearing Monday. Rockforte said the board is in no rush to move along other levee trail projects until a decision is reached in this suit, as it will set precedence for future litigation. In the trial, landowners will have to prove with clear and convincing evidence the 1999 statute is unconstitutional, Batiste said. The trial will begin Friday, August 27 at 9 a.m. at the West Baton Rouge Parish Courthouse.