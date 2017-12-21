Levee trail litigation

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Council continues its legal battle with property owners over the West Baton Rouge Heritage Trailway.

The council moved to hire local attorney and assistant district attorney for the 18th Judicial District, Tony Clayton as special counsel for the pending litigation at the Thursday, Dec. 14 meeting.

Clayton will team up with the parish’s attorney, Louis Delahaye, in litigation to continue construction of the levee trail.

Clayton called the bike and walking trail a “must-have” to enhance the overall community lifestyle on the West Side.

The trail will allow the levee to serve in another capacity besides flood protection, without limiting property owners’ use of the land Clayton said.

“I see no harm whatsoever in having these bike and walking paths,” he said.

Councilman Gary Spillman expressed concerns about taking property from land owners at the Dec. 14 meeting.

“All of these things are totally confidential right now and I hope that y’all will respect that,” Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said.

The parish seems to have put the cart before the horse in this matter by not seeking property owners’ approval before construction, Spillman said.

“I don’t believe that the intent of the legislature was to give government the right to take land from property owners without their approval,” he said.

The parish has cleared multiple legal hurdles in its effort to complete the WBR Heritage Trail. The most recent of which was getting state-mandated authority from the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District to continue construction of the 5-mile levee top recreational trail and bike path.

The right to build the levee-top trail is under the authority of the Atchafalaya Basin Levee District but was granted to the parish on Dec. 13.

Councilman Phil Porto was the only member opposed to hiring Clayton as special counsel. Porto said he doesn’t think parish administration followed guidelines given to them by the Levee Board.

“The parish government was to get signatures from all landowners,” Porto said. “They did not do that.”

Porto is an heir to levee property. When the original resolution for the trail was passed in 2012, the Atchafalaya Levee District provided the parish with a five-page instruction manual. Porto stressed that the parish did not follow all parts of those instructions in an interview.

“I honestly feel that the local government overreached our boundaries and now we’re trying to hire a very good lawyer to fix what they messed up,” Porto said.

In October, Judge Alvin Batiste granted a temporary restraining order against four landowners who restricted access to construction crews by locking gates. The restraining order was dissolved last month and Batiste denied a request for a preliminary injunction, which has left the parish unable to complete the trail.

Batiste told parish officials the parish they would need the Levee District to join the lawsuit or grant the parish the authority to pursue litigation in his decision last month.

Berthelot said the authority granted by the Levee Board is a huge step towards the parish coming out of this litigation successfully.

A trial date has not been set. The parish has a deadline of Feb. 15 to submit documents to the court.