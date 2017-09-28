LHSAA issues policy after Sunday NFL protests

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Punishment of high school athletes for protesting during the national anthem is at the discretion of their local schools, according to memo that was released by the Louisiana High School Athletics Association (LHSAA) on Monday, Sept. 25.

“In an attempt to get ahead of potential questions, comments and/or concerns… [the LHSAA submits]… the attached communication which went out approximately one year ago… relating to National Anthem protests by LHSAA member schools, athletes and fans:

… any/all decisions related to… expressions exhibited during any pre-event national anthem at a LHSAA regular season and/or postseason game, match, meet or contest, will be determined by each individual member school and/or member’s school district.”

The memo comes on the heels of a contentious NFL Sunday that saw an increased number of football players kneel or remain in the locker room during the national anthem before kickoff. The actions ignited the flames of an already bitter debate over athletes’ right to protest.

The topic has been simmering since last football season when then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem to protest what he saw as injustice toward African Americans and people of color in the United States. Other athletes followed suit.

But the protests became more widespread this past Sunday following President Donald Trump’s remarks at an Alabama rally that athletes who do not stand during the national anthem should be immediately fired. Approval of the president’s comments were a mixed bag. Though many supported him, the NFL and many athletes publicly disapproved.

Several New Orleans Saints remained seated during the national anthem on Sunday, as did former LSU Tiger and current Jacksonville Jaguar Leonard Fournette.

State Rep. Kenny Havard (R – St. Francisville) said he would like to see state dollars cut from the Saints’ funding as punishment.

“The very reason they have the privilege and opportunity to play professional football while being paid millions is because someone in uniform died protecting their right to do so,” he said. “I believe in the right to protest but, not at a taxpayer subsidized sporting event.”

Likewise, state Rep. Valarie Hodges (R – Denham Springs) demanded the football team’s budget be reexamined during a budget committee.

“We will not tolerate blatant disregard for the flag and the lives of so many men and women who have died defending our country,” she said. “I have to wonder, if they will not pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, who is their allegiance to?”

Punishment for similar actions among high school students is largely at the discretion of the coaches, West Baton Rouge School Board President Jason Manola said.