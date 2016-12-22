LHSAA vote would consolidate championship schedule

Staff Report

The format of separate weekends for public and parochial high school football championships appears to be over.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association plans to remove from back-to-back weekends to a three-day format next fall.

The LHSAA had moved to the two-weekend format after a vote to separate playoffs for the public (non-select) and parochial (select) schools.

The championship games in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic would remain at the Mercedes Benz Superdome, and would tentatively be held the weekend of Dec. 7-9.

The LHSAA will vote on the measure at its winter meeting, slated for Jan. 26 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge.

RECLASSIFICATION

The LHSAA also approved the reclassifications that will go into effect for the 2017 and 2018 school years.

Brusly will remain in District 6-3A, but Parkview Baptist will move to 4A at its own request.

Other schools the district with the Panthers include Baker, Glen Oaks, University Lab, West Feliciana and newcomers Madison Prep and Mentorship Academy.

Class 3A encompasses schools with student populations between 426 and 688.

Port Allen drops to Class 2A (275-425). The Pelicans will compete District 8-2A along with Capitol, Christian Life, Dunham, East Feliciana and Northeast.