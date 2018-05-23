Library awarded grant for Leonardo Project

Staff Report

A series of art and science explorations and an interactive exhibit are coming to the West Baton Rouge Parish Library thanks to an Ezra Jack Keats Mini-Grant. The grant will be used to introduce elementary students to the scientific method and experience how Leonardo da Vinci used it in creating innovative art and inventions.

The Library’s Youth Services Librarian Judy Boyce is one of 70 educators in 29 states who will implement the new program for a year ending June 2019.

“We are thrilled to receive an Ezra Jack Keats Mini-Grant for the Visits with Leonardo project,” Library Director Ruth Bond said. “With these funds, we’ll not only introduce elementary school students to the extraordinary creativity of Leonardo da Vinci and his use of the scientific method, but also to how the library can inspire and support their explorations in many subject areas.”

Since 1987, the Ezra Jack Keats Foundation, which fosters children’s love of reading and creative expression in this diverse culture, has awarded annual grants of up to $500 each to qualifying teachers and librarians in public schools and public libraries. Educators apply online with a proposal for a creative, imaginative program for their students, which may fall within the curriculum or outside it as a special project.

The Ezra Jack Keats Foundation was established by the late Caldecott award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Ezra Jack Keats. In the past thirty years the Foundation has awarded one million dollars directly to educators at public schools and libraries.

For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Judy Boyce at (225) 342-7920, ext. 227, or email jboyce@wbrplibrary.us