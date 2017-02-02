Library director and Museum director set to leave before summer

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Parish Library director and the West Baton Rouge Museum director have both announced that they will leave their respective posts.

After nine years working in Port Allen, library Director Beth Vandersteen has decided to retire. Vandersteen has worked as a librarian for more than 50 years, first starting at the Jackson Parish Library. She plans to leave before May.

Museum Director Julie Rose is also leaving her post. Rose, who has been at the museum for the last 11 years, will move with her family to Maryland. She also plans to leave in early summer.