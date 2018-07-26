Library offers a trip to space

Jaci Pinell

jacipinell@icloud.com

Twenty parents and children shared an educational, awe-inspiring experience with Baton Rouge Astronomical Society members Thursday at the West Baton Rouge Library as they learned about Mars and looked at planets through telescopes.

The children who eagerly asked questions paralleled the growing interest in astrology that the BRAS members felt when they were younger, such as BRAS volunteer Chris Raby.

“My mom bought the family a little 2-inch telescope,” Raby said. “I looked in that eyepiece 52 years ago and my hair stood up on end. In the blackness of space was Saturn with its rings. That’s what hooked me forever.”

“I want to work for NASA, or I can look at maps,” 9-year-old space enthusiast Cole David said. His favorite telescope at the event was the largest one because he was able to see Jupiter.

BRAS member Ben Toman explained that the planet’s historic global storm would hinder the evening viewing of Mars. However, within the week, Mars will appear brighter than it has since 2003 during an occurrence called a “favorable” Mars Opposition—“the second closest Mars will be next to us in 60,0000 years,” he said.

Opposition is when Mars and the sun are on opposite sides of the Earth during the straight alignment of the three’s orbits. Mars will rise as the sun sets directly opposite of the planet, resulting in a spectacular and bright view—an opportunity that will not appear for another 17 years.

Until December 5th, the appearance of Mars in the sky will exceed the size of our full moon, allowing viewers to witness Mars’ polar cap and the large dark area called Syrtis Major.

BRAS will host a special event night for Mars opposition viewing at the Highland Road Park Observatory on July 26th at 6:30 p.m.

The society’s website advises viewers to bring good binoculars, attend BRAS public meetings for photography and filter suggestions and to utilize the opposition timeline on their website.

