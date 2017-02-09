Life lessons highlight book by Nick Mitchell

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Nick Mitchell always saw his coaching career as more than just watching kids play football or other sports.

He also sees it as something more than wins and losses.

Mitchell documents the challenges and rewards of coaching in his new book “Does God Really Care about Football?”

“I’ve always wanted to write book – it’s been a dream and a goal,” said Mitchell, who recently finished his final season as Port Allen head coach before he was relieved of those duties on Dec. 22.

The book focuses on his days at Southern Lab, where he first worked as a head coach and eventually led his team to the Division III state title game in the Mercedes Benz Superdome – only to come up short against Ouachita Christian in the championship game.

“Once I got to my third year, everything I wrote down as my goals had come true,” Mitchell said. “God blessed us, but after we lost I asked God if He really cared about football because he got us there, but we couldn’t finish.

“It was very similar to Alabama in the BCS National Championship game or the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Super Bowl,” he said.

Mitchell instead saw it as a test of faith, and how the bigger prize came in the ability to mold young athletes into respectable and productive adults.

Much of what he has carried onto the field in his 21 years of coaching revolves around how a coach can play a positive role in an athlete’s career.

It’s a lesson he learned from his own father, who worked as a recreational coach in St. John the Baptist Parish.

Mitchell recalled days when he would bring kids to their house, many times to visit or eat dinner.

“He’d bring them to our hose to swim or have fun, but he was also trying to shape their lives through discipline and love,” he said. “As coaches, we have a privilege of being able to change an entire generation.”

Mitchell also learned much of his interpersonal skills of coaching from Roger Cador, the longtime head coach of the Southern Jaguar baseball team and well-known motivational speaker.

“Much of the reason I became a coach was because of him,” he said. “My dad always told me we never forget our coaches, and coach Cador gave me the opportunity to find autonomy in a group setting.

“It didn’t matter if you were the kid with a top scholarship from Florida or the walk-on – he just allowed us to live life within the game and appreciate the simplest things in life,” Mitchell said. “We had to chalk the field, cut the grass and water it ourselves, and at the same time he frequently talked about life itself, largely because he was a psychology major. He gave us time to find ourselves.”

The approach Cador brought to generosity – going as far as to give Mitchell a glove signed by the Jaguar coach’s longtime friend Dusty Baker – taught him one of his most important lessons about success.

“Coach Cador showed me that he succeeded because he was always a giver,” Mitchell said. “What you gave forth you always got back ten-fold.”

Mitchell’s book is available online through bookbaby.com, amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com and Books-A-Million.com.