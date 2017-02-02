Lifters hope to make most of ‘Last Chance’

Staff Report

A trip to Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, marks “the last chance” for the Port Allen girls powerlifting team.

The girls travel to Wodlawn High School on for action in the Last Chance Meet. Lifting begins at 9 a.m. The meet is the last chance for new lifting records before the state competition gets underway.

“All I can say is that we have a lot of experienced lifters this year, but as to how we’ll fare, I can’t say,” coach Brian Bizette said. “

Bizette will bring to Baton Rouge a squad led by senior Ashley Honoree, who competes in the 220-lb. weight class.

Honoree made her return earlier this season after an injury she suffered at the state meet last year, but she is now back in full force.

Myjala Williams and Rickia Lenoir will also favor as top contenders, in the 220 classification.

The meet could also bring Lakeisha Wheele to new heights. She finished second at last year’s meet after she came up short by five lbs. total in the 165-lb. class at the state meet in West Monroe.

Jermyrie Mitchell, another Port Allen standout, heads into the meet after she set a record on the squat with a 265-lb. in the 114-lb. weight class last season. Charity Winfield may also put up big numbers in the 123-lb. class, Bizette said.

Bizette also expects great showings from senior Charity Winfield in the 123-lb. classification, along with fellow upperclassman Jaquan Collins (148-lb. division. Freshmen Elani Antoine (105-lb. class) and Kiara Jones (148) could also have an impact

The success will all come down to work ethic, Bizette said.

“But there are no guarantees in powerlifting,” he said. “It’s up to them on how they choose their destiny – state champs or finishing behind the mark.”

The Lady Pelicans will follow with action in the LHSAA Regional Meet is set for Feb. 25 at Ascension Catholic, while state tournament is slated for March 17 and 18 in West Monroe.