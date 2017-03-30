Limited options for unsightly ‘Dumpster Alley’

Breanna Smith
One man’s trash can be another man’s treasure – or his problem.
Sharp Lane resident Charlie Simoneaux approached the West Baton Rouge Parish Council for help with what he calls “Dumpster Alley,” a row of 10 garbage cans that have been lined up on the corner of Sharp Lane and Rene Street for months now.
Rene Street is a private drive on a 10-acre tract with no turnaround available for garbage collection trucks. Rene Street residents leave their garbage cans near the side of the road instead of bringing them back and forth for collection each week, Simoneaux said.
However, a resolution will be difficult.
“Unfortunately we’re limited,” Parish President “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.
There’s nothing the parish can do about deed restrictions, he said.
Councilman Barry Hugghins described the sight as “an intolerable situation.” Councilman Gary Spillman agreed and said he doesn’t like the look of it for the parish.
A stipulation restricting the amount of time a garbage can may be left out after collection would be nearly impossible to enforce, Berthelot said. Stipulations aren’t meant to manage people’s ethics, he said.
Not only is it unsightly, trash ends up scattered in Simoneaux’s yard and pasture, he said.
Passersby try their luck at throwing trash from their vehicles into the cans with broken or open lids, Simoneaux said. Furniture, gas cans and a dumpster have all been left at Dumpster Alley over the months, he said.
Replacing the garbage cans that have broken or missing lids will be the first order of business until the Parish Council can come up with a solution, Councilman Phil Porto said.
“That’s the only thing we can do something about right now,” he said.
Berthelot fears that placing a dumpster in place of the garbage cans would cause more problems by becoming a public dumpster, he said.
“It’s already a public dumpster,” Simoneaux said.
One Comment
Payne
I would like to reply to this. I am a homeowner on Sharp Ln. Mr. Simoneaux has nothing to do with that gravel road. He lives on a nice paved road with a concrete driveway and all of the bells and whistles of living in the “city”. We are lucky to even have garbage pick up.
Those garbage cans have been there for over 12 years. The furniture and rubbish arrived just this week because the parish does NOT pick up bulk trash in Erwinville until the last week of the month. I rarely see trash in Simoneaux’s pasture from those cans.
Because we live on a PRIVATE gravel road, we also maintain it. The parish has absolutely NOTHING to do with it, unlike Mr. Simoneaux who has the parish repair his pot holes and cut his ditches.
Those of us who live on Sharp Ln. would love for a solution to make everyone happy and us leaving our garbage cans at the beginning of our PRIVATE road does just that. As for Mr. Simoneaux, he is a good neighbor and we appreciate the fact that he wants OUR PRIVATE road to look better, but at this time, we don’t have much of a choice. As for Mr. Simoneaux, he is a good neighbor and we appreciate the fact that he wants OUR PRIVATE road to look better, but at this time, we don’t have much of a choice.