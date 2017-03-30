Limited options for unsightly ‘Dumpster Alley’

    Payne

    I would like to reply to this. I am a homeowner on Sharp Ln. Mr. Simoneaux has nothing to do with that gravel road. He lives on a nice paved road with a concrete driveway and all of the bells and whistles of living in the “city”. We are lucky to even have garbage pick up.

    Those garbage cans have been there for over 12 years. The furniture and rubbish arrived just this week because the parish does NOT pick up bulk trash in Erwinville until the last week of the month. I rarely see trash in Simoneaux’s pasture from those cans.

    Because we live on a PRIVATE gravel road, we also maintain it. The parish has absolutely NOTHING to do with it, unlike Mr. Simoneaux who has the parish repair his pot holes and cut his ditches.

    Those of us who live on Sharp Ln. would love for a solution to make everyone happy and us leaving our garbage cans at the beginning of our PRIVATE road does just that. As for Mr. Simoneaux, he is a good neighbor and we appreciate the fact that he wants OUR PRIVATE road to look better, but at this time, we don't have much of a choice.

