Limited options for unsightly ‘Dumpster Alley’

One man’s trash can be another man’s treasure – or his problem.

Sharp Lane resident Charlie Simoneaux approached the West Baton Rouge Parish Council for help with what he calls “Dumpster Alley,” a row of 10 garbage cans that have been lined up on the corner of Sharp Lane and Rene Street for months now.

Rene Street is a private drive on a 10-acre tract with no turnaround available for garbage collection trucks. Rene Street residents leave their garbage cans near the side of the road instead of bringing them back and forth for collection each week, Simoneaux said.

However, a resolution will be difficult.

“Unfortunately we’re limited,” Parish President “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.

There’s nothing the parish can do about deed restrictions, he said.

Councilman Barry Hugghins described the sight as “an intolerable situation.” Councilman Gary Spillman agreed and said he doesn’t like the look of it for the parish.

A stipulation restricting the amount of time a garbage can may be left out after collection would be nearly impossible to enforce, Berthelot said. Stipulations aren’t meant to manage people’s ethics, he said.

Not only is it unsightly, trash ends up scattered in Simoneaux’s yard and pasture, he said.

Passersby try their luck at throwing trash from their vehicles into the cans with broken or open lids, Simoneaux said. Furniture, gas cans and a dumpster have all been left at Dumpster Alley over the months, he said.

Replacing the garbage cans that have broken or missing lids will be the first order of business until the Parish Council can come up with a solution, Councilman Phil Porto said.

“That’s the only thing we can do something about right now,” he said.

Berthelot fears that placing a dumpster in place of the garbage cans would cause more problems by becoming a public dumpster, he said.

“It’s already a public dumpster,” Simoneaux said.