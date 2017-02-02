Little, free and in a town near you

Little Free Libraries make their debut on the West Side

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

Photos by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal

There are no library cards or late fines. There’s no need to whisper and no one will mind if you don’t return a book. Just look for the oversized birdhouse in the oak tree on North Labauve in Brusly or at the end of the fence on Avenue C in Port Allen.

Sisters Susan Gauthier and Janet Tassin run the only two Little Free Libraries on the West Side. These libraries are a free book exchange for all ages to the passersby in their community.

It is standard practice to trade out books.

“You take a book you give a book,” Susan Gauthier said. Sometimes passersby don’t bring books or don’t return ones that they have read, and that’s fine too.

People leave books on her porch and patrons of the library exchange books so it is always evolving, Susan Gauthier said.

“We’re just happy that people are visiting and reading,” Susan Gauthier said.

Last year around Christmas, Susan and Janet’s father, Ellis Gauthier, was struggling to find the perfect gifts for his daughters.

“Being sisters means you always get the same gifts,” Susan Gauthier said.

After seeing the big birdhouses stocked full of books in neighborhoods around Baton Rouge, Susan knew what she wanted for Christmas.

There are 23 registered Little Free Libraries in Baton Rouge, which can all be found using an interactive map on LittleFreeLibrary.org.

Ellis began researching for ideas online when he received a copy of Wood, a woodworking magazine. The magazine happened to have an article with a plan for building a Little Free Library in the issue.

It took about two weeks, working an hour or so at a time to build both of them, Ellis said. The project wasn’t difficult since he has always enjoyed building small projects, he said. All-in-all the project was a little more than $100.

“It’s a cool movement that has been in Baton Rouge forever. We are the first two libraries on the West Side and we’re very proud of that,” Susan Gauthier said.

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization founded in 2012. The movement originally began in 2009 when Todd Bol from Wisconsin built a miniature one-room schoolhouse, filled it with books and placed it in his yard as a tribute to his mother.

Rick Brooks of the University of Wisconsin-Madison saw a social enterprise opportunity in the book-filled schoolhouse. Inspired further by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, they set a goal to create 2,508 Little Free Libraries which they surpassed in 2012, a year and a half before their target date according to their website.

Susan Gauthier is the library services director of East Baton Rouge and has been a librarian for eight years. Sometimes life gets busy and it can be easy to forget to go back to the basics, like reading, she said.

She hopes that her Little Free Library serves as a reminder of the importance of relaxing and reading she said.

“To me, if you have something available where kids can get a book and enjoy reading, that’s the most important thing,” she said.

The two sisters are good stewards of their library and will often decorate them with different themes and for holidays. There are spooky books and cobwebs for Halloween and Santa books with Christmas lights in December. During the summer they provide a binder of the different schools’ summer reading lists as well as some of the books, Susan Gauthier said.

Anyone that builds a library should be a good steward of it, which means making sure it’s filled with books and that people know it’s being watched Susan Gauthier said.

Susan loves a good dystopian novel, but all genres are included in her Little Free Library.

There are mysteries, young adult novels, works from Robert Frost, coloring books, even Junie B. Jones. There’s something for everyone.

“I would love to see a movement here,” Susan Gauthier said.

For more information on joining the movement, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.