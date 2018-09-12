Living legends looking for new homes

Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) wild horse and burro program serves American families by providing opportunities in local communities to adopt or purchase one of America’s Living Legends gathered from the Western rangelands. A wild horse and burro adoption and sale event is scheduled for Port Allen, Louisiana on September 21-22, 2018.

The two-day event at the Louis Mouch Multipurpose Arena will feature approximately 50 wild horses and burros. The event will be open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, September 21, and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 22.

Free wild horse training demonstrations will be held throughout the day on Friday and Saturday. Some animals may be eligible for direct purchase to a good home, while others will be eligible for adoption.

The horses offered for adoption are adult and yearling horses and burros that once roamed free on public lands in the West. The BLM periodically removes excess animals from the range to maintain healthy herds and protect other rangeland resources. Since 1973, the BLM has placed more than 245,000 of these “living legends” in approved homes across the country.

To qualify to adopt or buy, one must be at least 18, with no record of animal abuse. Qualified homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with free access to food, water, and shelter. A six-foot corral fence is required for adult horses, five feet for yearlings, and four-and-a-half feet for burros. All animals must be loaded in covered, stock-type trailers with swing gates and sturdy walls and floors. BLM staff will be on hand to assist with the application process. Applications will be approved on site.

For more information, call toll-free 866-468-7826 or visit www.blm.gov.