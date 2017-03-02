LNG plant in Port Allen to be completed before 2018

Staff Report

NuBlu Energy announced the construction of a liquid natural gas plant in Port Allen.

The company will celebrate with a groundbreaking ceremony on March 10.

As the energy company’s flagship facility, the new plant will support the region’s high-horsepower fueling applications such as rail, marine, long haul transportation, power generation, gas interruption, asphalt and other energy markets.

The first phase of the facility will produce 30,000 gallons per day of liquid natural gas and have a storage capacity of 100,000 gallons. Future phases will increase production to 90,000 gallons per day and natural gas storage up to 280,000 gallons. The facility is slated to be operational and producing high-quality liquefied natural gas at the end of the year.

This project represents the inauguration of a new direction for the liquid natural gas energy market by “Making LNG Local,” and more available to all energy markets. NuBlu will foster the growth of LNG consumption for all current and future consumers of this clean energy fuel. NuBlu supplies Liquefied Natural Gas for high horsepower, commercial, industrial, rail and marine applications.