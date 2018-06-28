Local motorcycle officers sweep iron horse rodeo

Breanna Smith

Motorcycle officers with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office made steering their iron horses look easy at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officer Training competition earlier this month. Deputies brought home five awards and claimed the top two spots in the overall competition.

Deputies Clifton Brown, Michael Dupuy, and Wayne Miller earned awards in the partner ride, individual slow ride, and challenge ride against approximately 50 other competitors. Brown was named Mr. Rodeo, with the best overall score in multiple competitions, followed by Dupuy in second place.

It isn’t Officer Brown’s first Mr. Rodeo, though. He has claimed nine Mr. Rodeo titles in the ten years he has attended motorcycle training.

Brown began his career as a motorcycle officer in 2008 and became an instructor in 2010.

“It’s something you’ve got to want to do,” Brown said of working in motorcycle patrol. “Because it gets hot in the summer, cold in the winter and wet when it rains.”

Brown claims a portion of the traffic division office marked by a wall of awards and well-stacked trophy shelf. Brown grew up competitive and can count the number of times he was on the losing team during his high school and collegiate quarterback career. He doesn’t like losing but welcomes competition from members of his motor patrol team.

“If one of them beats me that means the team is getting better and I’m all for it,” Brown said.

Dupuy, who claimed second place in the individual slow ride and overall, has been a part of the WBRSO motorcycle patrol for four years.

The deputies attended the annual four-day event in Mississippi for 40 hours of training to help motor officers anticipate risks and develop safe riding habits. After training and exercises, officers put their skills to the test with a friendly competition. Each event mimics a real-life situation or necessary skillset. The individual slow ride tests officers ability to slowly weave through traffic cones without putting their feet on the ground. The event mimics a parade or having to reach an accident on a narrow, traffic-ridden bridge.

“It’s something fun outside of the everyday police work, and it keeps their skill level up high,” Lt. Ken Albarez, the traffic division supervisor said.

The next opportunity for deputies to sharpen and show off skills on their iron horses will be closer to home. Deputies will compete, and help manage, the 2018 Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Training in Gonzales Nov. 6-10. Motor officers from across the nation come to train and compete in Gonzales each year. The competition at the Gonzales training is much more intense, Brown said, pointing to a fifth-place trophy on his shelf. But it’s nothing the Sheriff’s herd of iron horses can’t handle.