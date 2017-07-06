Local students take ‘trip of a lifetime’ to Washington

Staff Report

Pointe Coupee Electric

Pointe Coupee Electric and NRG Energy/Louisiana Generating, LLC recently joined forces to sponsor six students as part of the 53rd Annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.

The six delegates were awarded the free trip to Washington by being selected winners of Pointe Coupee Electric’s Youth Tour Essay Writing Competition.

Representing Pointe Coupee Electric were Charlie Newchurch of Pointe Coupee Parish, MaKayla Lacy from West Baton Rouge Parish and Zoë Bertrand of Iberville Parish.

Representing NRG/Louisiana Generating were Alex Langlois of Pointe Coupee Parish, and Robbi Seneca and Mary Claire Morel of Iberville Parish.

Since Pointe Coupee Electric began participating in the program, dozens of local students have benefited from what has often been described as a “life changing” experience.

For their trip to Washington, the local students joined a group of 28 other students and chaperones from electric cooperatives across the state and the Association of Louisiana Electric Cooperatives in Baton Rouge.

While in Washington, the students joined more than 1,800 other students from 37 states for the annual program.

“The purpose of the contest is to give local students a chance to develop leadership skills, learn how electric cooperatives work, see our government in action and tour Washington, D.C.,” said Pointe Coupee Electric Director of Member Services and Communications Joanie Bishop, who administers the program for the cooperative. “We’re happy that these six local students had a great time in Washington and that the cooperative could make this once-in-a-lifetime event possible for them. I know they learned a lot and represented Louisiana well.” Bishop said Pointe Coupee Electric is proud to continue supporting this worthwhile program that builds leadership skills and enriches the lives of each participant.

“Working with these young people is a real joy, to see them experiencing an important part of our national history and heritage for the first time and to know that something we are doing is making a difference in their lives,” she said.

During the week-long Youth Tour, the students learned about electric Co-ops, visited Capitol Hill to meet Louisiana Senators and Representatives and had the unique chance to act as lobbyists and voice their concerns and pose their questions directly to lawmakers.

Photo courtesy of Pointe Coupee Electric

Pictured above from left to right are Mary Claire Morel, MaKayla Lacy, Charlie Newchurch, Robbi Seneca, Alex Langlois and Zoë Bertrand.