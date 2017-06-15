Local teacher named finalist in state competition

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Apparently it isn’t just local school administrators who think Brusly High English teacher Kimberly Eckert is “awesome.”

Eckert, the Brusly High School teacher of the year and West Baton Rouge Schools teacher of the year, has reached the final round for the state teacher of the year competition.

“She is passionate, energetic, talented and loves helping kids. We are very proud of her and this honor of being one of nine teachers selected as a finalist,” said Superintendent Wes Watts. “She would be an awesome representative of this award and is an awesome representative of West Baton Rouge Parish and teachers in general.”

The Louisiana Department of Education announced the 2018 teachers and principals of the year finalists and semifinalists last week.

“These educators are making exceptional gains with students, pushing them to achieve at the highest levels in the state,” the department posted in its online announcement.

Eckert’s achievement marks the furthest that a West Baton Rouge Parish teacher has ever made it in the state contest.

Regardless of the the outcome, those at Brusly High School know that they have a true winner.

“Mrs. Eckert’s enthusiasm and passion make her an asset to our department,” Brusly High English department chair Sarah Guillory said of Eckert. “She is extremely talented in encouraging growth in her students, and she is always looking for ways to improve her craft.”

Brusly High sophomore, Lindsay Cipriano, who just took Eckert’s class as a freshman said that most importantly, Eckert gave her the confidence to believe in herself.

“Mrs. Eckert makes her students believe they are powerful and that we can change the world,” Cipriano said. “She stresses that we take risk in the classroom, with ourselves and with each other. She believes in everyone of her students. There is no student she can’t teach, no adult she can’t inspire. Her energy and enthusiasm is contagious.”

All teachers and principals of the year honorees will be celebrated at the 11th Annual Cecil. J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala on Friday, July 28, at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center in Baton Rouge.