Local teen donates time, money to WBR Animal Control

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Local teen Anthony “Trey” Domiano III is donating his time and money to give some West Baton Rouge’s less fortunate pets a little comfort.

Domiano, 17, purchased the materials for and constructed six new beds to be used at the West Baton Rouge Animal Shelter. An additional six are on the way.

Often times the animals that live in the shelter will destroy the beds that they are provided in the kennels, said Richard Summers, the shelter director.

The new beds provided are built with PVC piping and a canvas bedding that can be easily replaced if they are damaged.

“I just think that for a young man that age to take that initiative, that was really good,” Summers said.

Young people can often make the biggest difference when it comes to helping animals, Summers said.

“You could go to a conference of 100 adults and talk about rabies, but it wouldn’t have the same effect as if I went to a classroom full of kids,” he said.

“We used to volunteer with Pointe Coupee Animal Shelter. We just love animals,” said Domiano’s mother, Jill David. “Every dog on the side of the road we just want to pick up.”

The idea came to Domiano after he saw how-to video for animal beds on YouTube, his mother said. He decided to make six beds for part of a Boy Scouts project, but the project was later bumped up to 12 total beds.

“We didn’t want to pick something that other scouts had done,” she said.

All told, the canvas and PVC piping cost Domiano a couple hundred dollars, David said.