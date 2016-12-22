Longtime city councilman says goodby after 32 years

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

Port Allen City Councilman R.J. Loupe’s family was present at his final meeting in City Hall, from left to right: Rory Loupe, Councilman R.J. Loupe, Katherine Loupe, Rusty Loupe, Kelly Loupe, Kim Pope and Ricky Loupe, a West Baton Rouge Parsh Councilman.

After more than three decades of service to the city of Port Allen, City Councilman R.J. Loupe finished his final regular council meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, in a packed house at City Hall.

“I would run until they buried me, but it’s time to move on,” Loupe said in his final address as a council member at City Hall. “I love this city and I love the people.”

Loupe was first elected in 1972 and served on the City Council for 20 years. He ran for mayor in 1992 but lost in the primary. In 2004 he ran for council again and has served until now.

He served with nine different mayors and chiefs of police and too many other council members to count, he said.

“We didn’t always agree, but we loved this city and we held to it and when we met the next day we worked together,” he said.

Loupe’s career includes his service as City Councilman at Large, interim mayor of Port Allen, a district vice president of the Louisiana Municipal Association, Port of Baton Rouge commissioner, a United States Marine and school bus driver in West Baton Rouge.

“That was one of the greatest moments of my life,” Loupe said of his career as a school bus driver. “You get to know the people because you know the children.”

Loupe gave his final thanks to the various other public servants he has worked with at the city of Port Allen, as well as the residents and members of his family, who were also in attendance.

Loupe and his wife, Katherine, have seven children, 21 grand children and 20 great grandchildren.

“Don’t forget about me,” Loupe said. “I won’t be going anywhere.”