Longtime West Baton Rouge lawman passes

WBRSO Col. Richie Johnson ends battle with cancer

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Longtime law enforcement officer and West Baton Rouge Sheriff spokesman Col. Richie Johnson died on Monday, Nov. 27, at 48 after a long battle with cancer.

A Brusly resident originally from Plaquemine, Johnson served in various roles at the Sheriff’s Office throughout his law enforcement career and was most recently the chief investigator for the WBRSO.

His career includes a long list of police and military service across the globe.

He was one of the first people I met when I began working at The West Side Journal.

He was good at what he did and he liked what he did.

There was no point in giving up his job because of the cancer, he once told me (undoubtedly in a harsher tone).

As a new reporter, he took the time to teach me some of the legal process that I didn’t understand. He didn’t conceal his personal thoughts and rarely danced around any topic. A lot of his sentences began with “Don’t quote this, but…”

He was upfront, honest and funny. He had the quality of being both blunt and sharp at the same time.

A phone call to Mr. Richie usually began with him blurting the answer to my question before I could ask it. When I had questions – even dumb questions – he always pointed me in the right direction, maybe with a few quips thrown in for good measure.

On more than one occasion he gave me advice about news stories we put in the paper.

A journalist couldn’t ask for a better person to work with.

Despite his ongoing fight with cancer, he maintained a great sense of humor, which I always admired him for.

While writing a story about the jail, I asked him why so many inmates were always trying to escape.

“Because the food sucks!” he said.

He called me one night by accident, but instead of just hanging up we ended up talking about politics for 30 minutes. He made me laugh almost every time we talked.

I never asked him too much about his personal life, but the more I learn about West Baton Rouge, the more I realize how big of a role he played in the community. He knew this community inside and out.

In addition to his service in the Sheriff’s Office, Johnson also served as interim police chief in Brusly following the ouster of former Chief Jamie Whaley. His career also includes multiple high profile criminal cases.

He worked as the lead investigator under District Attorney Richard Ward’s office during the terror of Derrick Todd Lee.

Perhaps more importantly, Johnson was a father, husband and a great colleague among his fellow law enforcement officers in the area.

He will be missed.

Per his obituary:

Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Friday, Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. until 12. Rite of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly, at 1 p.m. Entombment will follow in the church mausoleum.

See obits on Page 7 for more