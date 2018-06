Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance identifying this subject. He is wanted for stealing a business truck from Bergeon’ Boudin Cajun Meats on Hwy. 415 around 1:30 a.m Sunday, June 3. The subject has a tattoo of a cross on his chest. WBRSO is asking anyone able to identify this subject to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.