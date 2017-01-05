Looking forward, Panthers gear up for home invitational

The Brusly wrestling team often uses its annual invitational meet to gauge Division III competition it will face in state competition in February, but this year’s meet brings an added challenge.

The Panthers want to pull past their mediocre fifth place showing at last year’s meet, which was won by eventual state champion De La Salle.

BHS will test its mettle and hope for a stronger finish in the meet Saturday at the high school gymnasium. Weigh-in starts at 7:30 a.m. and the opening round begins at 9 a.m., with finals set to kick off at approximately 5 p.m.

The weak showing in last year’s meet ignited a spark for the Panthers, who went from an underperforming squad to state runner-up by the end of the season.

“They didn’t feel very good about what they did in last year’s meet, so they worked hard and ended up putting together a great state meet and came home with a trophy,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “We finished better than we did at the Brusly Invitational.”

Brusly will bring to action a squad which includes three-time state champ Austin Franklin, two-time state kingpin Richard Hunter and 2016 state titlist Owen Mabile.

The Panthers come off two fourth-place showings in the Deep South Bayou Duals. Head coach Jimmy Bible believes this year’s team has the goods to deliver a better showing in the home meet, but emphasized it will not be an easy task.

Bible expects between 20 and 22 teams, including top contenders De La Salle, Basile, Evangel, John Curtis, St. Louis and Dunham.

“It’s all the usual suspects,” he said. “De La Salle always puts a good team together, as does John Curtis and Evangel – teams that always put forth a good showing in the tournament.”

Battles against cold and flu – a familiar foe for all wrestling teams – will prove the biggest obstacle for the Panthers heading into Saturday’s meet.

“We’ve had a few guys down with the crud,” Bible said. “We’re trying to stay as healthy as we can for this, as well as the city and state tournament.

“We have a couple of aches and pains, but we’re doing to the best we can to get them to wrestle smartly and where they need to at this point in the season,” he said.