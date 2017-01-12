Louise ‘Weezer’ West Morris Rushing

Louise passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Pointe Coupee Health Care Center at the age of 92. She was a retired Clerk with the Department of Public Safety; resident of Ventress and native of West Baton Rouge Parish, La. Visiting was at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 from 9:30am until religious services at 1:30pm, conducted by Pastor Ernest “Nubbin” Swanson, Jr. Interment followed at Roselawn Cemetery, Baton Rouge. She is survived by her children, Kenneth Morris and wife Candace, Brenda Morris Dugas and husband Donald, and Patricia Morris Newsom and Beth Hiatt; grandchildren, Jannifer R. Watts and husband Steve, Shannon R. Moore and husband Derek, Joseph Romano and wife Elizabeth, Bryce Morris, Donovan Dugas and wife Marsha, and Deanna D. McBride and husband Marcus; fourteen great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; sister, Agnes Jacob; and her fur baby, Peanut. Preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Charles Ray Morris; second husband, Joseph Rushing; daughter, Charleen Morris Romano; grandson, Collin Morris; son in law, Daniel Newsom; parents, George and Oreline Thibodeaux West; and brothers, Edward, Ben, Fred, George, Henry and Wilfred West. Louise loved to hunt, fish and being outdoors. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church. Special thanks to the staff at Pointe Coupee Heath Care Center, and Life Source Hospice especially Terri, Debbie and Kara for their loving care. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church building fund or St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0