The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts welcomed 157 new students during the school’s annual matriculation ceremony held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14. Emma Bates and Caroline Blanchard of West Baton Rouge were among the new enrollees. Pictured are, from left, Kristi Key, director of academic services; Emily Shumate, director of enrollment and student services; Emma Bates; Dr. Steve Horton, executive director; Caroline Blanchard; John Allen, director of finance and operations; and Angela Robinson, interim director of the LSMSA Foundation.
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts welcomes new students