Louisiana Senate adopts 2018 budget

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Legislature ended its special session on June 16 after the state Senate of adopted a budget of almost $29 billion for the fiscal year that begins on July 1.

The 2018 budget will allow for full funding of the TOPS scholarship. It also puts colleges on a standstill budget (the same amount as last year). It will prevent budget cuts for colleges for the first time in 10 years.

The budget will also put an additional $7 million in the Minimum Foundation Plan, the formula used to fund public schools. It will also prevent cuts for parishes with a student enrollment decline after the flooding last year.

The bill (House Bill 1) passed on a vote of 26-9 in the Senate after it chose not to put amendments on the bill, which would have sent it back to the House and put passage at risk.

The budget gets $200 million of its money from anticipated revenue that the Republicans wanted to save if the state needs to make mid-year cuts.

Gov. John Bel Edwards commended the Legislature for passing the bill.

“But this was much harder that it needed to be, and it certainly took longer than was necessary, but it’s prudent and conservative, so I’m proud of it,” said the governor in a conference after the Senate passed the bill.

“We were able to bring people together and passed a pretty solid budget,” said Sen. Eric LaFleur, chairman of the Senate Revenue Committee. “We have limited resources, so it won’t fund every program as everyone would like, so we picked and chose and prioritized spending. Plus, we also provided a mechanism by which we can handle mid-year cuts, so we’re happy,” he said. “It’s never perfect because everyone has a different wish of what they’d like for state government.”

The bill also gives 2 percent payraises to 38,000 state workers.

The budget spares cuts to State Police, the child welfare programs and prisons, all of which would have seen cuts in the House version of the budget.

Mental health services and programs for “medically fragile” children will endure cuts, along with the private operators for the state’s safety net hospitals.