Louisiana Supreme Court celebrates National Constitution Day

The Louisiana Supreme Court will commemorate Constitution Day, Monday, September 17, 2018, by giving free pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution to visitors of the courthouse located at 400 Royal Street. All are encouraged to pick up a copy and visit the exhibits in the Louisiana Supreme Court Museum and the Louisiana Law Library.



Constitution Day is an observance of September 17, 1787, when 39 Founding Fathers signed and adopted the U.S. Constitution which recognizes the rights of all citizens whether by birth or naturalization.

“We celebrate this great work on its 231st anniversary and invite local and visiting citizens to join us. The United States Constitution established the framework of our government and the rights and freedoms that ‘We the People’ enjoy today,” Chief Justice Bernette Joshua Johnson said.

The courthouse is located at 400 Royal Street in the French Quarter and is open to visitors between 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.