Louisiana unemployment continues to decrease

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Louisiana’s unemployment rate has continued its decrease, down to 5.3 percent for July, 2017, according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS).

This increase marks the third consecutive over-the-year gain in jobs, according to a release from the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The last time the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent was in September of 2008.

The seasonally adjusted decrease saw a nearly 1 percent decrease between July, 2016, and July, 2017.

Total nonfarm jobs increased by 11,800 to 1,982,200 since July, 2016. Total private-sector jobs increased by 15,400 to 1,661,500 since July, 2016.

“Strong over-the-year job gains continue to push Louisiana’s economy in a positive direction,” Ava Dejoie, executive director of the LWC, said in a press release. “With the unemployment rate now having declined for nine consecutive months, we believe we are on the path to recovery.”

However, the civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work, decreased by 15,971 from June 2017 to 2,092,231.

The LWC reported the industries that showed the largest increases are:

Construction gained 1,700 jobs for the month and is up 13,900 jobs for the year. The construction sector is currently at all-time high employment.

Other services, which includes industries engaged in activities such as equipment and machinery repair and services, gained 300 jobs for the month and is up 2,000 jobs for the year.

Among other seasonally adjusted sectors in July:

Financial Activities gained 300 jobs for the month and is up 100 jobs for the year.

Mining and logging, which includes industries in the oil and gas sector, has seen a decline of 600 jobs for the month and the jobs for the year is down by 2,700.

Among Louisiana’s metropolitan statistical areas, seasonally adjusted data showed:

Alexandria lost 100 jobs from June 2017 and is down 700 jobs from July 2016.

Baton Rouge gained 100 jobs from June 2017 and is up 1,600 jobs from July 2016.

Houma lost 900 jobs from June 2017 and is down 3,000 jobs from July 2016.

Lafayette lost 200 jobs from June 2017 and is down 2,200 jobs from July 2016.

Lake Charles gained 1,200 jobs from June 2017 and is up 5,800 jobs from July 2016. The Lake Charles MSA has had over-the-year increases for 73 consecutive months.

Monroe lost 200 jobs from June 2017, but is up 1,100 jobs from July 2016. The Monroe MSA has had 10 straight over-the-year increases.

New Orleans lost 4,900 jobs from June 2017 and is down 500 jobs from July 2016.

Shreveport lost 1,100 jobs from June 2017 and is down 2,900 jobs from July 2016.