LPSC proposal could mean so long solar

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A proposal by the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LSPC) has moved to kill net-metering, and the state’s solar-friendliness just years after the state incentivized and promoted solar energy.

Solar panel owner and Port Allen resident Alan Schexnayder labored over the decision to install solar panels. After researching the tax credits and reimbursement incentives offered by the state and federal government, it seemed like a no-brainer he said.

Louisiana solar power customers once received tax credits and robust net metering, but the state credit ended in 2016. When Schexnayder decided to invest in solar panels, he received a $7,500 federal tax credit and $12,500 reimbursement from the state.

Net metering is a billing mechanism that credits solar energy system owners for the electricity they add to the grid. This allows residents to pay down the cost of their electricity bills through the use of solar panels. With net metering, Schexnayder’s electricity bill fell from $1,700 annually to $400.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, most solar customers produce more electricity than they consume during the day and net metering allows them to export that power to the grid and reduce their future electric bills.

The proposal to end net metering, paired with the expiration of incentives, have cost the state its 36th place ranking in a list of solar-friendly states. This year, Louisiana is in the last place.

The proposed changes have received backlash from the solar industry and clean energy advocates, and support from Louisiana’s utility monopoly, Entergy.

Under the new policy proposed by the LPSC, all exported electricity would be moved to avoided cost instead of retail rates, which would cut the value of solar energy roughly in half. Without net metering, solar panel owners will be forced to sell power from their installations at low market value, instead of receiving a credit on their bill, Burke said.

“If families and businesses have spent their own money to install solar panels to reduce their electricity bill, the policy under which they made those investments should not change,” Logan Atkinson Burke Executive Director of the Alliance for Affordable Energy said.

According to Entergy, the modified net metering rules balance the interests of customers in a more equitable manner and expand opportunities for customers to pursue distributed generation-scale renewable energy alternatives.

Schexnayder said he will be disappointed to see the policy change on an investment he made in good faith because financial mistakes don’t go away easily.