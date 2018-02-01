LSU Center for River Studies unveiled

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

While lawmakers work to solve the problems residents face crossing the Mississippi River, the LSU Center for River Studies is working to solve problems the mighty river itself faces.

State and Baton Rouge city officials, along with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CRPA), and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation (BRAF), unveiled the LSU Center for River Studies on Monday, Jan. 30.

“The primary focus of the Center is to utilize the Lower Mississippi River Physical Model, one of the largest of its kind in the world, to identify and hone solutions to protect and restore our coast,” CPRA Executive Director Michael Ellis said.

The model represents the 179-mile stretch of the Mississippi River running from Donaldsonville to the Gulf of Mexico. The 90 by 120-foot model simulates the Mississippi River’s depth, sediment and flow. It will be used by researchers, scientists, and engineers to improve understanding of the lowermost Mississippi River and how it responds to modification, according to a release from the Center for River Studies.

“We celebrate the ability to answer important questions about the Mississippi River and the restoration tools that will take advantage of its resources,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.

The interactive model presents a unique opportunity for LSU, and Louisiana, to assert an international role in coastal research and preservation, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said at Monday’s ceremony.

The model is a major improvement over its precursor, which was constructed and used by CPRA and LSU from 2002 to 2009. The new model domain surveys 14,000 square miles, which is more than double the capability of the old domain model.

“There’s not another like it anywhere in the world,” Edwards said of the model at Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Center for River Studies is one part of the Water Campus, a 27.6 acre development funded by the State of Louisiana, City of Baton Rouge and BRAF. Once complete, the campus will house more than 4,000 research, construction, engineering and infrastructure development professionals over the next two decades. The campus will have over 1.6 million square feet of commercial space and be a catalyst for a new knowledge-based economy in Baton Rouge, according to a statement by the CRPA.

The campus will aid in the perfection and application of knowledge in coastal sustainability, an exportable commodity with an internationally growing demand, Edwards said.

The Water Campus will serve as a focal point for public, private and non-profit collaboration to develop innovative environmental solutions for the challenges facing coastal communities in Louisiana and all over the world, according to a statement from the LSU River Studies Center.

The campus also includes the Center for Coastal and Deltaic Solutions, CPRA headquarters and The Water Institute of the Gulf, and a multi-tenant office building currently under construction.

Photos by Breanna Smith/The West Side Journal