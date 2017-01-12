LSU Museum of Art requests community feedback on art exhibition

BATON ROUGE —

On Sunday, Jan. 29, from 1 – 5 p.m., the LSU Museum of Art will host a Museum Hack Day with free admission, inviting the community to participate in conversation and analysis of the permanent collection exhibition, “Art in Louisiana: Views into the Collection.” Attendees will be asked to comment on what they see, what they don’t see, and what they would like to see by posting notes near objects in the galleries. By providing the opportunity

for anonymous comment, the museum hopes honest, diverse perspectives will be presented. With this feedback, the museum can begin to create a more inclusive narrative and a more diverse collection.

The Museum Hack Day is part of ongoing evaluation within LSU MOA, including staff and board assessments, open invitation discussions and small group dialogues with community stakeholders and students. In November, the museum hosted a featured topic Dialogue on Race discussion with individuals at the advanced and facilitator levels, which provided valuable feedback to begin the process. These conversations are a starting point that are already facilitating some re-evaluation of the museum’s interpretation, which will continue to be expanded with the goal of creating lasting institutional change.

“When ‘Art in Louisiana’ opened last March,” says LSU MOA curator Courtney Taylor, “it reflected the voice of five curators, experts in their field. I hope to add to those voices the voices of our audience to create a more robust and inclusive conversation about our art and what it represents–or does not. What I see in the collection is different from what five experts saw, and what our Dialogue on Race group saw was also very different and eye-opening. I hope to incorporate perspectives from as diverse an audience as possible to ensure that ‘Art in Louisiana,’ our permanent collection exhibition, becomes increasingly relevant to and representative of the museum’s audience. Conversations and meaning-making around art are the core of our mission.”

For more information on this program or to schedule interviews with curator Courtney Taylor and Executive Director Daniel Stetson, please contact Brandi Simmons at (225) 389-7209 or brandisimmons@lsu.edu.