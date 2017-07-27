Staff Report

WBR Museum

The West Baton Rouge Museum is pleased to present a lunchtime lecture and film screening,“King Crawfish,” by filmmaker Conni Castille of University of Louisiana at Lafayette Friday, Aug. 18.

“The rise of the humble mudbug from poor-man food to haute cuisine was always a curious thing to me,” explains folklorist, Conni Castille, the film’s writer and director. In King Crawfish the Cajun spirit gets poured out on a communal table, even as the wild harvest is diminishing. At the crawfish festival, everything Cajuns value takes to the stage – their language, their music, their food, their dance, and their crawfish.

Thousands of pounds of crawfish get served up at the festival, much of it coming from their natural habitat, the Atchafalaya Basin.

But, as the film traces the crustacean from festival to basin, it finds fishermen fighting to retain their way of life in one small fishing community.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave. in Port Allen, minutes from downtown Baton Rouge. For more information please visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com.