Lunchtime lecture unites civil rights pioneers, alumni of Southern University Law

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

This academic year, the Southern University Law Center celebrated its 70th anniversary. The West Baton Rouge Museum provided another cause for celebration at the lunchtime lecture hosted on Wednesday, April 18.

Southern University Law Center alumni, faculty and family members of the former faculty were united for the lunchtime lecture on the history of the Southern University Law Center. The lecture was given by Dr. Rachel L. Emmanuel, who co-authored the book “Southern University Law Center” with Carla Ball.

The book tells the history of the Southern University Law Center through carefully curated photos. Emmanuel, who is the former communications and development director, began the book with Ball as a gift to the University upon her retirement, she said.

The pages of the book are filled with photos, each captioned to briefly tell the story behind it. Some of the people pictured as well as family members on behalf of those no longer living joined the lunchtime lecture and spoke of the influence the law center had on their lives and the continued fight for justice.

Bonnie C. Cannon, daughter of original SU law faculty member Edward L. Patterson, worked with Emmanuel and Ball in the curation of photos and sharing her father’s story attended the lecture to meet the authors of the book for the first time.

“Honest to God it was glorious,” Cannon said of the time living in Scotlandville when her dad was a Southern Law Center Professor. She recalled skating down the polished floors of the University where her father worked.

“It wasn’t rose-colored glasses,” she said. “It was was rosy.”

Patterson and the other original faculty members have gone down in history for triumphantly advocating for the historically black law school and its important role among legal education institutions.

Edward Larvadain was also in attendance. He was one of 25 students jailed for 31 days in 1961 during a student demonstration in Downtown Baton Rouge. The ensuing court case Cox v. the State of Louisiana was filed on behalf those students and set a precedent for freedom of peaceful assembly covered under the First Amendment.

Joan Garner, the daughter of John Garner also spoke of her father’s influence at the lecture. John Garner was one of 16 Southern University students expelled after participating in a sit-in in Sitman’s drugstore in 1960. It was the first sit-in demonstration case to be successfully argued before the United States Supreme Court and provides an important link in Louisiana’s significance in the legal history of the country’s move from “Separate, But Equal.”

Professor, alumna and social change agent Angela A. Allen Bell also attended the event. She is known for her work on behalf of the “Angola Three.” Bell only accepts criminal cases in which there is a racial injustice, she said. She spoke of her work, the work of her students, and the way SU law center is still changing the fight for civil rights and fostering social change.

The lunchtime lecture ended with everyone joining for excited chatter, as the authors of the book had been in contact with many people in the audience in curating photos, but were meeting in person for the first time.

For more information about the book or to purchase a copy, contact the West Baton Rouge Museum at 225-336-2422.